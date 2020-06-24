Emily Ratajkowski decides to change look Spectacular as a blond now

A long mane of chocolate brown Emily Ratajkowski this is one of his seals, identity and the model ensures that you never dared change the appearance… until now. After a few months without having to go to the hairdresser, a model, a bet on a single tone that I wanted to try for a long time, and the result is impressive. Although after the publication of photos with blond hair, it may seem that it is a wig a popular addition in Hollywood that celebrities in turn, his image in record time, and not to spoil his real hair, thread gold Emily faux. The cause of her new color is that in the US of British origin, is the new Ambassador exclusive to blonde from Kérastase and showed that could not be more pleased with the result.



VIEW GALLERY





Brush, Jennifer Lopez and other 10 wonderful to have pelazo’ this year

“Never in my life already bleached hair and really cuts into my mane! I am fully satisfied that Kérastase I gave his ‘blessing’ to be blonde,” explains Ratajkowski about his conversion, which coincided with the month in which was 29 years old: “I just celebrate my birthday, and I am very happy to finish this quarantine with the new image. Beauty is for entertainment and expression and this is, without doubt, the funniest thing that I have done with my opinion”.

“Dyeing your hair blonde the fact that Emily was wandering through some time, but worries spoiling your well-groomed mane and it was complete atraverse” show Kérastase brand about the great step which gave the Ambassador the Blonde Absolu, a new line with which to maintain the hair lightening bright and beautiful, longer. And it seems that for these periods of doubt, the model that I’m glad survived her look like herself, and their fans, who filled their nets by our site in amazement, and lots of compliments.



VIEW GALLERY





-5 trends in the court and the colours do what they want changes to look this summer

“Mom made it!!!!”, “I sorprendiste much” “well You have brown and blond”, “I’m going to put blonde”, “why are blondes so it looks better?”… and even ask what she was afraid of, before you decide to change: “How did you do it without estropearte hair?”. In addition, all of its supporters, girls like Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Elsa Hosk, Shanina Sheik, Carolyn Murphy or Giselle Oliveira I can’t believe that eternal brunette did not dare with Rubio and respect your brand image, filling the image with emoticons, hearts. However, some of his followers preferred her with natural hair and asking again and again, that again his chestnut always. How to be completely in love with the gold or will soon return to the dark side?