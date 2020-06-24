Eminem and his long journey to sobriety and maturity of the People

Eminem the celebration. The rapper just turned 12 years old, do not use drugs and thus announced his almost 30 million followers on Instagram. “A dozen clean, we’re done! I have no fear,” wrote this week, the singer, 47 years old, next to a photograph of a famous map that is shared between members of Alcoholics Anonymous, which displays the number 12, surrounded by the words “recovery, unity and service”.

This is the third year in a row that Eminem share this type of photo on social networks, offering a high quality seeming entered sobriety. The artist, who never was ashamed of, I have become dependent on substances such as painkillers, Valium, or methadone, and said that he had come to take up to 20 pills a day, decided to go to rehabilitation after suffering an overdose in 2007, for which he received even people lives and clinically within a few minutes. “I used to take the pill, provided that they could. I ate everything I could. My doctor told me the amount of methadone that he drank at this time was about four paquetitos of heroin,” he said The New York Times in 2010.

Eminem-white rapper of the most successful in history, and undertake rehabilitation, it was not a trance, just. People turned to look at the boy, and ask for autographs when he was at the hotel below. “I couldn’t focus on my problem,” – said in an interview. His fortune he made to work with a consultant to rehabilitate the employees, who still visits from time to time.

Its dependence on drugs has increased due to world fame was achieved only 25 years. But Marshall Bruce Mathers, his real name, he grew up in a disadvantaged environment and conflict, father and mother, and alcoholic beverages. “I never knew that addiction could be a problem in our family. Now, when I realized that I’m an addict, I sympathize with the mother,” he said The New York Times.

After rehab, Eminem found in sports, how to stay sober and not to fall again into temptation, except that I need to lose weight, as revealed in 2015, in the journal Men’s Journal. “I had problems to sleep, so I started to grow. It gave me even more of the natural endorphins that helped me relax at night. It was great […] It was a way to change one addiction with another bad [el deporte] that is good.” However, as recognized several times, most successfully to reach this difficult stage of life has its own three daughters. Hailie Jade, who was with him exesposa Kimberly Scott, who is now 24 years old, studies Psychology and is a candidate for specialist in Instagram; and Alainey (18) and Whitney (27), daughter and niece, Who are, respectively, those who Eminem adopted them when they were small, which is stored in its invisible background.

Despite the fact that the artist, known worldwide, is also a personal story the actor and the winner of the award “Oscar” for 8 Miles not as well known. He met Scott in high school, and under the few days in his house, because his family he molested her. Since then they became inseparable and what started out as love, Teens, cum, turning to regard toxic, is characterized by fame, drugs, fraud. In 1999 they were his daughter Hailie, and after a few months decided to get married. Divorced in 2001, and in 2006, again to marry, to leave again only three months later. At the time, Who are still courting, falling with another person, something Eminem never exceeds and dedicated to the bloody song Whothat from the point of view is very dismissive says one of the femicide. But after the storm always comes the calm and Alainey, a daughter, Who was outside of marriage grew up without a father, as the interpreter The Monster he wanted to return to the future and took. Did the same with Whitney, a niece Kim that he grew up with an aunt because of problems of drug addiction, which was his mother, who graduated from the die in 2006 due to an overdose.

After a few episodes, every decent Thriller that, of course, there was no drugs, no alcohol, no violence, no suicide attempts —Who came to crash the car in a condition of alcoholic intoxication, and said that he wanted to end it, the world has come to expareja after Eminem decided to join a healthy lifestyle, things had improved between them and currently have friendly relations. “I want so much, and he helped me through so many things…”, said the rapper several times, talking about women from his life. Throughout the years, managed to protect the confidentiality of your data and almost no photos with the guy’s daughter.

In addition to overcoming drug and support of his family, the path to maturity is marked Eminem music. After the first years winner of the success in which he became the only artist, along with “The Beatles “” place eight albums in a row in first place on the Billboard 200, went into decline. Her new work, which is their big opposition to Donald trump, did not end to convince the experts, the music and the constant disputes in the contents of their dismissive texts are not helping to survive the bad times.

But 2020 seems to be years. In January he released a new CD, which received the approval of specialists in rap, who noticed the return of Eminem coolattractive and meaningful, than he was able to take upon himself the mistakes and correct the error of the output signal with the effect, he adentraba, in the end, in the style of hip-hop. This strange mea culpa confirms his statement-a surprise at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar” 2020 in February of last year, so solemn, as in 2003, this immaturity did not allow him to participate, to pick up his award for best original song Lose Yourselfsoundtrack from the movie 8 Milesand I decided to interpret, in the end, 17 years after.