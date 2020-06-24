Exciting holding Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin for its second anniversary – E! Online Latino

In that case, Sprouse went to China for the filming of six months. Graduated receive text messages Palvin. According to the magazine, she thought will also travel to China to work, but it’s not working. Even so, she decided to go. The rest, as they say, is history.

“There is a slight language barrier for me, so I was never any good to send text messages or flirting,” said the star gate In. “Dylan, it seemed that everything was so easy. We have the same interests, and jokes was in the right place, and I don’t think it was horrible or anything.”

For many years, fans saw Sprouse and Palvin, to support each other in their race to walk together on the red carpet and enjoy with your jokes in social networks. He also met with their families. Although it took time to find his brother, Cole Sprouse.