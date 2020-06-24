From Munich to Marbella: on a roadtrip in the family, Evangelina Anderson with a stunning route maps



Evangelina Anderson returns to his residence in Marbella, Spain. Credit: Instagram @evangelinaanderson



Evangelina Anderson



spent

journey



with family,

Munich



to

Marbella



where he lived before-on that will visit the 2400 km on the car, considering that in Europe the quarantine measures

coronavirus



was and flexibility over time for the weakening cases.

“Today ended school. Today we’re going on vacation,” wrote a fashion model and a woman

Martin Instagram



in the history of Instagram where you can see the happiness of their children

Lola, Emma and Martin



.

The journey, movie family Instagram on the roads of Europe. Credit: Instagram 02:15

However her husband, who is currently performing the role of technical Director

Bayern Munich



Sub-19, not included in publications in a social network, so I don’t know if it is in the journey or not.

“I’m going to go shows the countries through which we walk together on our way home,” he said

Evangelina



who performed your promise, so until the moment in which it is written this Note, shared amazing images

Austria



and

Switzerland



.



Evangelina Anderson returns to his residence in Marbella, Spain. Credit: Instagram @evangelinaanderson



The model is accompanied by landscapes, mountains and breathtaking sunsets from the repertoire is very diverse-music: held “Ando desire”, in

Lice



, “Bad guy”, from

Billy Eilish



, “Over the rainbow”, with

Israel kamakawiwo’ole



and “Thank you for loving me” in

Bon Jovi



. In addition, he shared delicate video

Emma



the decline in the singing of “the heights”, in

Rosalia



.

Though

Evangelina



lives already several years ago

Germany



for work Instagram, it seems, lacked the habits of Argentina, because their

stories



he looked to the inevitable Matt rutero.