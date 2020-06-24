Gimastas elite tell their stories about abuse in the ‘Athlete’ Netflix

Within a few weeks, a series of documentary “the Jeffrey Epstein: Dirty Millionaire” remained in the Top 10 movies on Netflix view, the history of the Mogul pedophile friend trump and Clinton, who appeared hanged himself in his cell awaiting trial for driving in prostitution, he showed one of the many problems that live in the circles of power, not only in Hollywood, but also politics and the global economy. Now the popular live streaming platform to again deliver on real events that premiered on Wednesday, the documentary “Athlete”, opinion, close to the world, gymnasts at the Olympic games in case of abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar.

“I’m not afraid to tell you my story. I’m one of many victims who were sexually harassed Larry Nassar,” were the words with which Simone working days-considered the best gymnast in the history of mankind, has maintained its name in January 2018 on the other 140 guys who demanded the Olympic Committee and Paralympic United States to protect and cover up Larry Nassar, a doctor, convicted and in the same year for the rape of hundreds of women, a story that talks about the “Athlete”, directed by Bonnie Cohen, and John Schenk.

In the documentary, which is already available on Netflix, history shows, the IndyStar reporters that in the “chain of invisibility and the culture of violence, which was campado freely at gymnastics elite for many years.” Also, the Prosecutor who fights against the institutions and courageous players who didn’t want to stay comments: Maggie Nichols ‘gymnast’ s the first to speak, Jamie Dantzscher, an Olympic bronze medalist, and exgimnasta Rachael Denhollander.

WHO IS THE GYMNAST’?

Thanks to the testimony of one of the guys, Maggie Nichols, who became known in the beginning as “gymnast” and for journalists, got 500 players, it’s the abuse that suffered at the hands Nassar, and that if you leave the light, becoming one of the biggest scandals in the history of the country.

Maggie assured that exmédico molested them during checkups and therapy sessions, which are held at Karolyi Ranch training Center National team on sports Gymnastics USA, Huntsville, Texas. It is known that no father was mandated to go to this camp, and inside it, all boats teenagers were atormentadas because of his weight and physical shape.

In July 2017, Dr. Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to three charges of Federal child pornography, and four months after other sexual violence. The story did not end there, Larry Naasar added another 40 years to 125 of the Covenant. The following year, was sentenced to prison, the US authorities to 175 years. During his interrogation this year, more than 150 women stated against. The later history Naasar reaches a total of 500 charges which is expected to increase from the premiere of the documentary “Athlete”.

FILM AS A WEAPON TO USE.”

“Jeffrey Epstein: Dirty Millionaire” has helped us to understand the beginning #MeToo in Hollywood, and showed us that there is a lot involved in cases of prostitution and pedophilia, which remain free, because of its position, political or economic positions. Therefore, Directors of the documentary “Athlete” is a couple of Bonnie Cohen, and John Schenk, a well-known implementation of this type of work, complaints to seek justice for victims.

In 2016, put the documentary “Loura & the Daisy”, three cases of rape of adolescents in the U.S. in 2011 and 2012. Before success, exgimnasta and author of the book “Chalk Up” by Jennifer Sey, approached him to speak about the truths gymnastics elite. This is all months before America and the world learned about the charges of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein.

It is expected that this documentary will help the victims in the case, when the attitude of the Olympic Committee of the USA. Just in February of last year, in the legal Department of the Association of Athletes from the United States offered to give carpetazo in the case of monetary compensation 215 million dollars for the victims, which was rejected. Therefore, Simone working days took over the movement, and has also taken legal action in instagram acts Nassar, in the struggle, it seems that just starts for elite players.

