Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell, States outside of the screen



Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell Source: File



Against the background of social and institutional crisis, which takes place in the United States escenificadas on the ongoing protests in claim of equality and justice for the murder

George Floyd



the police in Minneapolis, in

Hollywood liberation of the actor (The Flash), Hartley Sawyer, on his racist record, and the enemy



did not go unnoticed.

A few hours after the producer of the popular series, Eric Wallace, to explain their point of view about what happened with Sawyer,

Grant Gustin, the main character is The Flash



also decided to break the silence and put their position.

In addition, share your profile on Instagram words Wallace Gustin added: “I’m shocked, alarmed and distressed. Words have meaning”. Review, joined

Stephen Amell, the actor who for many years was a leader in the Arrowverse



The universe, which includes fiction, television, movies adapted from DC comics, which also includes

Supergirl



,

Legends of Tomorrow



and

Batwoman



.

“Grant is one of more to be considered that I know. He listens… and honestly. I am proud to have worked with him,” wrote the actor

Arrow



on his Twitter account. And although the attitude to the production and support both actors were included, many were also other supporters of the series that I told them that they ?????????? culture cancel people, not to give Sawyer the benefit of the doubt and opportunity to prove that these offensive tweets 2012 does not reflect your thoughts and your unique style of humor.