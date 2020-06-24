“I like to be different, to use fashion,” says Belinda of her passions: style

Dramatic look with MIDI dress in lace cordonetto cotton and viscose, edge, lace, high collar, embellished with buttons, sleeve? and cutting; this type of construction we already saw in the house the Italian collection Street Sicily and the last time for the season Autumn/Winter 2019-2020 Crazy for Sicily.

For further explanation, Belinda used jewelry Dolce & Gabbanathat was initially represented in the collection rod-a-porter Autumn/Winter 2013, as a tribute to Byzantine decoration, typical head, before it was used Katy Perry and model Karlie Kloss. Except that it was a favorite in Met Gala 2018.

Belinda falls in love with his followers, with their photos in “the Voice Mexico’

In an interview for TV Instagram, Javier he said how you want to look-the choice is entirely the interpreter Dopamine and “based on the fact that we decided (next Takes) we offer you the project for hair and make upto be perfect, almost always, at the last moment”.

As seen in the photos that the Agency PR the artist sent Whofor the occasion, Diaz and offered him Belinda mane “rich and long, with which it seems that Queen. Was look in style Baroque royalty”, he explained, and in accordance with their opinion followers stars in Instagramshe did it with a vengeance.

Through WhatsApp, Takes explained the makeup: “look, of course, we gathered in the Queen of the Spanish middle ages, Swedish full details, the dress and hair was full of texture, so we decided to choose the image make up much more natural”.