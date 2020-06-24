Jennifer Lopez heats up Instagram with sexy bikini and environment inside and outside

Summer has come and what better way to greet you, which is posing in sexy swimsuitwell, what did he do Jennifer Lopez after he left quarantine for a few hours and enjoy the sea together with your family.

The singer revealed that at their age, but this does not prevent to look stunning and Yes, I will take your occur in sexy swimsuit white the brand Guess, which showed part of his chest.

In the case Diva Of The Bronxstyle swimsuit is going to be trend for the coming months that all is not well seated.

“The first weekend of summer #VibeCheck ☀ this @Guess 📸 @lacarba”, – he wrote.

The image then appears, looking for tempting the camera with her mane of environment alborotada wind until, until they catch with one hand.

Twitter

Sensual-stars and Alex Rodriguez they fled with the children this weekend to the beach, where we spent Father’s Day in the perfect place, which I’m sure desconectaron and were able to enjoy the first rays of the sun, the summer with a new family member: a puppy Tyson.

Lays plans

JLo is feeling frustrated because you can not continue with the wedding plans because the epidemic had retrasarlos and only require is to recover the planning of the event.

During the transfer of the program “Today”, the actress spoke about how he felt with the idea to defer his Relationship with Alex Rodriguez:

“No one knows. The lack of planning at the moment. Just have to wait and see how this all develops. I know this is a disappointment on the level.”

In turn, the woman, 50 years old, said that he had a lot of plans for this summer with your fiancé. Lopez said all the stops, and said “I’m a little upset because we had some big plans, but I think that God has a plan and bigger and we just have to wait and see.”