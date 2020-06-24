Jennifer Lopez, the outfit and white manicure

The first photo in bikini swimsuit of the famous summer of 2020.

We, constipation and Jennifer Lopez we have shown that we work in the mood of summer. And made it a game with time. And we’re not talking, because it’s just cool to 50 years, that in itself, but because it is made of the pictures are very noventera which led us to believe looks from three decades ago, we had the participation of the era of supermodels like Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford or Linda Evangelista. We checked.

J. Lo., the star is transformed into a symbol, style, image of female power and more votes Hollywood heard, left us without words, that the photographs published in Instagram, which posing with the swimsuit by Guess whitethe signature that is the General picture. Have already succeeded in April last year, with a bikini that has been in the virus that have shown impressive, and to reiterate that this movie is so 90 type swimsuit and the hair is shoulder-length, thick hair unruly in the face from wind.

“The first weekend of summer,” says Jennifer Lopez with image, moreover, it is clear that the actress and the singer the us has several levels, and pride and leaves a trail of what was said, one of the trends of beauty that you want to wear this summer: white nails.

In manicure white rode last summer, and promises that it will return to being the most desirable because power tan by exposure to livingor create visual contrast between the very flattering tan skin and white color. What are you going to see a lot in the summer of 2020, and we have already started to see a celebrity like Instagram Sex with her. And we are sure that you will also want your look from day to day, or to bring a swimsuit as white as J. Lo.

