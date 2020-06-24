Jennifer Lopez uses high boots and shows instagram

Singer Jennifer Lopez it is well known to have a body enviable and unique style that breaks all the rules and looks amazing.

This time J. Lo broke the barrier of time and climate, and was delivered on skis until the fall, because the look that he shared on his account in instagram, we can’t think of anything that is in the leaves and the climate, romantic and autumn.



Photo: Instagram @coach

Diva of the Bronx, and he decided set, signed by the American label Coach from head to toe. This jacket with suede belt and a gold buckle that I use on some leather shorts both honey color.

His hair were all collected ago a man, tall and dense. As supplements chose a few arracadas xl and metal Golden color, about lenses tons a second bag of the same brand.



But that is not uncontrolled-it is an amazing and ideal shoes that boricua carried in their posts in instagram. High heel boots directly and verified in leather and bright trim rustic honey colored stole all the views of their followers.

This look is a cartoon, of course, was sesentera in high boots in front, so if you want to sincerely continue the trends retro you have to inspire on the way from J. Lo.

As we can see, J. it is not only a fan of bold clothes and super entalladas may also rockear appearance, which although not super-modest, he may be good in almost any body type, and also takes into account that the fall of her foot and heel of the boot gives you height and distance presence.

The singer has long cooperated with the US as the faces of some of your campaigns, and used this time of quarantine to be in the Studio and cook amazing things for their fans.