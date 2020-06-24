Jordi Cruz and his bride Rebecca Lima, architect, and Brazilian businessman

A little more than a month Jordi Cruz will blow 42 candles, delicious cake for birthday that may be, he himself was ready. Catalan chef received his first Michelin star in 2004, becoming at 26, the youngest chef from Spain and the second in the world to receive this award. Since that time his career has not ceased to grow by leaps and bounds, and its presence in the MEDIA, and all thanks to the program ‘MasterChef’edit after edit (in normal format, with children or with known) continues to become increasingly popular.

In the presentation of the fourth edition ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ when we learned that Manresa will not only good places, professional but also personal: there we learned about the existence of Brazilian Rebecca Lima and his relationship with one of the jury members in the TV contest.

By this time, many associated romance in the Catalan language, which was his partner for eight years, with whom he shared not only life, but also some business services. However, in this presentation, Jordi asked with a Brazilian that after six years, remains in his life. In fact, until the end of the contest season, the chef has already said publicly about his unconditional love, his new partner, with phrases like “My beautiful girl” in the social networks. What was observed, as well as in Brazil, which in turn used your profile in Instagram to shout on all four sides: “You. I know. I knew it. Met you. You. Already many similarities. You. Friend, before to find you. I know, love. You” next to the romantic picture.

His story went by summing days and is becoming more noticeable: January 24, coincides with the end ‘MasterChef Junior’, Rebecca presented the film to give you a surprise (and a kiss) cuisine. He has closed the circle.

The chef and the architect

Rebecca is Lima, Lima is like another that we know in Brazil, and how Adrianaalso the bride Jordy is a model, although AC architect.

At 26, you have already created a brand, bed linen and bathroom connection IntiSwin, which is not only the founder but also one of the people known. Indeed, since, as we know, the relationship with the Catalan chef, social media, Rebecca privatizaron while clothing brand continues to remain open, and, in addition, an increase in travel (currently, the model has almost 23,000 followers, while the brand reaches 62.000).

The age difference between them, she’s 41 and she’s 26, does not seem to be any obstacles. The pair met thanks to a friend, shared Brazil. The contest site was to introduce (at least publicly) in the family of the chef, because after a kiss and surprise, walked into the dining room to share a table with three cuñadas, his brother and mother.

Before the coronavirus and the conclusion will come in our lives, we can also see a few in the ride of the Kings these last Christmas, which we now seem like from another century.