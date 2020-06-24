Kim Kardashian to wash clothes and no makeup | Special Instagram

Secular Kim Kardashian this is one of the women, which led to happiness, together with her husband Kanye West. So it is not surprising when we see the life of luxury offers we have provided the Kardashian family with the help of social networks.

However, this time, Kim Kardashian is the most natural and daily, and several times we saw in the social networks. Producing all work in house and without a trace of makeup. For something that leaves an impact on its followers in social networks.

Maybe some time we can forget that, despite this fame and money, the stars also do the job, household and Kim Kardashian this is no exception. Communication that shows us one of the more homely aspects of what we saw during the quarantine.

All because Kim Kardashian advertises a new collection of pajamas and sleepwear of her clothing line, SKIMS, for this summer season, because the quarantine was extended more than expected.

Produced without makeup, which we used in Kim Kardashianwith clothes to be at home, outfit entirely in grey, and then, strapless corset, underwear, black and between panels Kim Kardashian demonstrating their beauty.

When, on the other hand, shows their extravagance with outfits made entirely of latex and leather, and boast of their lush curves, as was done with the corset-Nude color that made super specified in the waist, makes much more than his curves on the rest of the body.

Visit our channel YouTube