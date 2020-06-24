Kim Kardashian will work with Spotify in podcast

Kim Kardashian intends to cooperate with Spotify podcast on the reform of criminal proceedings in the United States.

The son of Kim Kardashian, describes his mother (and it doesn’t give credit).

In Kim Kardashian does not come from owning your own beauty brand, the lingerie line and become one of the heroes of ‘reality’ – the most famous in the United States. She’s always looking for new projects that will allow us to continue the development in itself is an incredible happiness. The woman who started training for a driving license a few years ago, something between the hands, is very different from what I, as usual, and this time his new career, is not associated with the world of fashion. Who will work with Spotifybut we are not talking about their invasion of music, but will be together from “podcast” to promote the reform of the justice system in the United States, the question of what secular is engaged in a very long time.

We know that the first coming, Who can surprise you quite. However, this is not the first time that we see to do such a project, and for several months working with the Innocent Project in documentary film associated with justicia. Now, again, will work together and we will try to pay attention to events sentenced to the penalty of deprivation of liberty illegally.

One of the cases in which you should focus, this is Kevin Keith, which will be discussed in the format of “docureality’. This man was sentenced to prison in 1994. He was charged with three counts of murder, who actually did not commit, and in 2018, became a justice and was able to get out of prison after to prove his innocence.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information at their web site.

In ‘secular’ was very concienciada of the rights of prisoners in the United States, and in fact, has been out of jail three women who were convicted unfairly.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at a piano.io

Commenting This section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.