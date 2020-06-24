Meet the new composition of the Elite 4! – E! Online Latino

They are actors that come to put the head of the new school year with Oaks.

With the return to normal life in Spain after a pandemic from Coronavirus reaches also the start of filming of the fourth season Elitein which we won’t see five of his disciples, more expensive, Danna Paola, Esther Expósito, Alvaro Rico, Hammani Mine and Jorge Lopez.

For several days the fans had not reported the arrival of Michael Bernardeau, Omar Ayuso, Aaron Piper, Itzan Escamilla, Georgina and Claudia Amorós Halls in Segovia, where they will start trying and presentations of the script. However, the creation of the original, will not only four new members have joined their forces for the next delivery.