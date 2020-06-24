Pamela David said that the bride Franco, his dead brother, is pregnant – info Arenales

The driver of pam is Live at the time, which confirms that her daughter will be mother Credit: Twitter @ptcrecargado

Comments (0) like Share via email, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp Save 23 Jun 2020. • 19:46

Nine days ago, the message of Santiago del Estero in shock Pamela David and his family. His brother Frank (22) killed himself in a full quarantine on the coronavirus . In the middle of the match, the past and the pain of loss, which showed that there would be aunt : her daughter is pregnant.

Goodbye to the chestnut: a radical change of style, who chose Emily Ratajkowski

With the help of online translation on the Internet, David confirmed the message with tears in his eyes. “I aunt, I aunt. No, we learned after. Unfortunately, he [por su hermano] arrived, didn’t know about it, but his bride Yamila will give us a child,” said the program host interviews live pam Live .

David said that despite the difficult times due to the death of his brother, he is happy with the news of the arrival of his nephew. “God wanted me to. I wanted a piece of Frank is in the womb Yamila. Today gives us strength, gives strength to her, and grandparents Basil and Ken [Alberto David]”

Pamela David confirmed that aunt , the bride of his brother, who recently died , she was pregnant and did not become smarter . pic.twitter.com/XwznGAuGFY &- Ptc is Charged Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 23, 2020

Until the end of the film, David confirmed that for me feels a lot of happiness for the arrival of a new family member. “Sometimes contradictory. Will anyone interested how to be happy, but I swear that I am extremely happy, despite the pain, of course. These two things at once” – sums up.

As a result, the police went to the house of Franko, David 14 Jun 2020. Upon arrival, banged on the door of the room in the house, in the district of Jorge Newbery in the capital santiagueña, but got no response.

Young man 22 years was found hanged with a sheet. Your life was weak, and despite attempts to revive him, died in the regional hospital of this city.

In addition,

The player who was born without legs, became a professional, and looking for Olympic glory

OnePlus is preparing a new line of mobile phones with prices more affordable

Jimena Baron founded red sensual body to dine with the former, Daniel Osvaldo

Acer refreshes their computers gamer Predator with a chip Intel Core tenth generation

Did you like this article? View comments 0

Themes: | Show

| Trends Pamela DavidFuente Message (Men)