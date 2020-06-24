PHOTO: Eiza’s Eyes in the novel with Galana moment, Timothée Chalamet [Espectáculos] – 23/06/2020

Eiza Gonzalez find love again, and again awakened the jealousy of thousands around the world: you see a beautiful Timothée Chalamet.

Mexican and Franco-American was spotted this weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Pictures that rotate in social networks, social confirm that between them more than friendship, because in one of them he sees them kiss.

Beautiful Eiza got a actor Call Me by Your Namethat a few months ago came out of Lily-rose Depp, daughter of johnny Depp.

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

How the portal TMZ, samples feelings were not kissingafter all, the actor picked up a guitar and started playing for Eiza and other friends who accompanied them.

In the end Tim took off his shirt and ran together in the hotel swimming pool.