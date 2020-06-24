PHOTO: I’m not a girl! You won’t believe how it looks today, the daughter of Eminem

Mexico City (Mexico City). – Hailie, the daughter of Eminemthis is all as an adult and his famous father more than proud of already was graduate in univerdiad.

In profesionista, which is a product of the early attitude of the rapper with his exesposa Kimberly Scottnow you have 23 years age and concluded it estidios at the University of Michigan, next to her a friend for life Evan Mcclintock.

The interpreter Godzillawhich is known to protect your privacy he opened his heart, to talk about his private life in a podcast Hot Boxin in Mike Tysonwhich showed that he was proud to Hailie.

Hailie 23, that’s no kid, she’s got a fiancé, but she’s fine. It fills me with pride, of course, graduated from the University,” said Eminem in the course of the program.

As you know, the famous rapper is also the father Whitneydaughter Kimberly has been in contact, viewing, and the artist has decided to accept as the niece of a connection Jeff.

During the podcast, Eminem also said that his greatest achievement was to help to educate their daughters.

It is definitely crazy. I have a niece that I helped raise like a daughter to me, has 26. And I have more young that she’s 17 now,” the singer said.

So when I think about my achievements, it’s problamente the fact that I am proud to be able to educate children,” he added.

Through your account Instagram, Hailie regularly shares aspects of his life and activities in Michigan.