Rebel Wilson loses 20 kg of the same diet that made Adele

Rebel Wilson it turned out that he had lost 20 kg per diet what she did British singer Adele. In actress in “Pitch Perfect“surprised his followers social network wear it with a new one Fig..

Wilson it actress in Comedy who conquered Hollywood; a few days ago the British newspaper “The Sun” that after the success of his role “Amy, Proud of“the film “Pitch Perfect“their leaders asked them to keep those weightSo, make sure that it is OK to communicate with roles in Comedy what it is very good.

ALEJANDRA GUZMAN, REPORTED THAT THEIR HOUSE HAD BEEN DESTROYED, THE DAMAGE DUE TO THE EARTHQUAKE

I had a job which paid a lot of money for me proud, sometimes something can be a mess to your head, – said the actress in an interview for the newspaper ” English.

In early 2020 Rebel Wilson he said it will be his year healthybecause tired, to interpret the symbols girl with overweightstarted work out gave as the result large physical changeslike that surprised Adele this year.

IN THE MIDST OF SUFFERING AND FEAR, LIVED THE FAMOUS EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO

In their social network, Rebel was the overall process, declaring that lost more than 20 pounds, ensuring that your goal is to get to 75. In the near future will produce their films, and, perhaps, estrene documentary, sharing his process of weight loss.

“Some days are very frustrating, I want to give you, are you bothered by the lack of progress, but good things come”, – he assured Rebel Wilson in one of its publications via Instagram.

WHAT DIET SIRTFOOD AFTER ADELE?

In diet Sirtfood is food proteins which serve to accelerate the metabolism and burning fat. This type of food, rich in enzymes sirtuinas or SIRS (Silent Information Regulators).

PHOTOGRAPHY “CHABELO” 50 YEARS BECOMING A TREND

WHAT Food YOU CAN EAT IT?

It diet there are apples, Turkey, chicken, shrimp, citrus, green tea, Kale, dark chocolate, red wine, berries, coffee, parsley, nuts, onion, olive oil and tofu.

In DIET AND TWO STAGES

In diet for a start-the first stage – reduction of calories, as it allows you to consume a thousand calories a day. In the second stage, the increase in the consumption of calories is the reality, it is obvious that only destroy food referred to above.

“GOMITA FELL ON HIS DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

(Imelda Téllez)



