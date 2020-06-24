Rodrigo Garduno, achieve success the ‘physical’

Former professional football player, Rodrigo Gardunothe founder of the program ’54D’is a person with a passion for life, aguerrido and creative, he defines “As a coach, I live, I live, train”puts all artists to train on his account in instagram @Ro54d to keep body and mind healthy, model Adriana Lima and actress Gabriela Vergara, Sara Maldonado, Maki Soler, Jade Fraser, Gaby Espino, Michelle Viethactor Ricardo Includesdriver Rachel Bigorra, Mauritius Barcelata, Alan Tacher there are those who we can see every day in the virtual training.

Social isolation changed the daily routine, from all around the world, Rodrigo finds promised with the community.

Former football player, founder of ‘54D‘managed to get popular in Instagram , allowing actually to break all the evaluation of digital read more 30,000 devices connected live, creating the motion of physical and mental health, to keep fit at home.

Thank you for your desire to help the world, to maintain physical and mental strength Rodrigo Garduno decided to support the movement ” health to your Instagram account with the record more 141,000 devices connected to different hours of the day, which is more than 450,000 people trained.

Class are made from home in Miami, FL by transmitting live from your Instagram account during working hours from Monday to Saturday from 10 to 11 this morning, however, the transmission can be seen at any time of the day.

