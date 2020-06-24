“/>

The famous actress from “Pretty Little Liars”, Shay Mitchell, is in no hurry to marry her fiance Matt Babel.

In an interview etonline.com Mitchell spoke about his relationship with Matt, and why not ready for marriage at the moment.

“Many people are asking, has never been something that really concerns me. I love weddings. I can watch them all day. I like to help like to be part of the wedding of my friends, who are sincere. It’s just not what I’m worth, and what it is Matte and no, we’re not talking,” he said.

Mitchell also talked about the relationship that is shared with Matt and daughter, “Atlas”. “It’s a special relationship and it is very nice to watch grow,” he said.