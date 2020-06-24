She Hailie, a great professional and a daughter of Eminem

Hailie Jade Scott this is the name that may not spend much, but if we tell you what it is the daughter of rapper Eminembut that will change…

Hailie was born December 25 1995 is the daughter of the rapper and his friend from childhood Who Scott. Eminem I was 23, when his daughter was born, so that it soon became the engine of your life and inspiration, and some of his letters, as Hailies song (song Hailie).

It was often that little Hailie to accompany the artist in his presentations around the world, when he was signed in the framework of one of the biggest stars in the industry of rap. But that all changed when the relationship of his parents, he became more cruel, Hailie was left with Someone, though both had joint custody over the child.

It was in that moment when, despite the UPS and downs which had the singer in his career and personal life that he decided to defend what he loves: his family.

Not paying attention to the problem of parents, Hailie Jade graduated in Psychology at the University of Michigan.

Currently, at the age of 24 years, which in fact you are a connoisseur of fashion and beauty, the reason why it happened specialist more than 2 million followers on Instagram. It is divided in its different aspects from day to day, trips, outfits and cooperation brands and fashion magazines are very popular.

Hailie Jade leads a lifestyle that is very different from their acclaimed father, which is never in the pictures in social networks. Pointed out that in connection with Eminem a March miracle, but prefers to keep its activities, in addition, the separation of his personal and professional life.

This girl decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, becoming a public figure, but also to fight for their place in the area that you really like.

Kyoko, the daughter "forgot" Yoko Ono

