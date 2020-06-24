Shock tennis: new Grigor Dimitrov positive coronavirus



Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, currently 19th place in the world rankings, showed that the positive coronavirus.



Player 29, in his home in Monaco, but there is a lot of concern in the world of tennis, because, in addition, in the last hours he was in Zadar, Croatia, taking part in the tournament display ‘Adria Tour”, organized by Novak Djokovic.

“Hi all, I want to contact and let know the fans and friends that I am positive Covid-19 in Monaco.

I want to make sure that everyone who was in contact with me during these past days, do the tests



and you should take appropriate precautions,” wrote he is a talented tennis player, Instagram.

He added: “I’m sorry, the damage that can be cause. I’m back home now and recuperándome. Thank you for your support and please be sure and “healthy”.

In recent days, Dimitrov was again in Belgrade, and then to Zadar playing “Adria Tour”, without any social distance, no tie, sharing games and competitions with players like Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem, German Alexander Zverev



and Croatian Borna Coric, among others. This announcement Dimitrov is without a doubt the alarm for all who attended these parties and was in contact with him.

This Saturday, Dimitrov faced Coric in the display, and he lost very quickly, for dual 4-1 (sets) 4). Suspecting, perhaps, something was wrong in his body, Dimitrov congratulated his opponent on the network without a handshake: it was with his fists (the same held with the judge chair). Then, in the end, ‘Adria Tour” in the Croatian version that’s going to play this Sunday between Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was dismissed from the case organization.

First stop after “Adria Tour”, the capital of Serbia,

Dimitrov took part in the celebration, which has caused some controversy, where the players celebrated in a bowling alley, without any social distance



and even with a naked torso. In the competition, in addition, the business several views desconfiadas, because in terms of global pandemics, were spectators at the stadium.

Without a doubt, the message on

infection Dimitrov shakes the signal chain tennis for several hours, which announced the return to the tour



in August (with 3 in Palermo, Italy, WTA, and 14, in Washington, D.C., for PCA). The US Open, which, unlike other “Grand Slam” has never been suspended even in the World War, declared that retains its original day, August 31, in new York, one of the cities most affected by the pandemic.