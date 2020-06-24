So he spent Danna Paola’s birthday number 25 in the house

through social networks when recognizing the images as ” celebrating its 25th APR.” data-reactid=”32″>actress Mexican Danna Paola whether vacation. Revealed through a social network, showing paintings as ” celebrating its 25th APR.

in the Spanish series Eliteshared history, in your account in Instagram photos of their intimate celebration, which was attended jewelry, the color pink and a big cake birthday with flowers.” data-reactid=”33″>Paola who played the Licorice in Spanish series Eliteshared history, in your account in Instagram photos of their intimate celebration, which was attended jewelry, the color pink and a big cake birthday with flowers.

“The last 24 years… and I don’t know what to think,” muses the singer on his Twitter page the day before his birthday.

Last day for 24 years… and not think… HAHAHA — Danna Paola (@dannapaola) June 22, 2020

On Twitter, his name has become a trend is that supporters of the artist received thousands of messages of congratulations on the day.

“Welcome back sun! What are you going to get a lot of success, but that you always feel fully in all aspects of their lives” and “happy birthday, my angel, is everything all right in this world for you”, were some of the comments left by users of this platform.

Just a few days before the singer celebrated not responding, but its popularity in the network. On Sunday, the translator “Alone” reached 25 million followers on Instagram. “25 million, which is crazy. I love you,” wrote grateful for the support.