So was the performance, Katy Perry’s “Democracy” Summer 2020″!

Katy Perry joined their voice together with other celebrities with the USA in “Democracy Summer 2020″, which is part of the campaign ” Rock The Vote and encourage vote in that country, participating in the presidential elections this year. In California at the concert, virtual 2 hours, where he performed his latest musical “Daisy” and others, which have attracted worldwide fame over 10 years ago, as “Roar” or “Chained to the Rhythm”.

Closes in a dress with USA flag, Katy Perry appeared in a live event this Thursday, June 18 . In its properties was accompanied by a pianist and guitarist, it is worth noting, they were dressed in tapaboca at any time. While in the background, on the wall was written the phrase “Vote the change you wish to see.” After Katie went up to his Instagram account a excerpt from his presentation.

As said in this post, Uncompromising, in “Democracy” Summer 2020″ was jointly organized with the actors, Logan Browning, and Rosario Dawson. Also participated the presentation of the virtual Black Eyed Peas, Ne-Yo, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Sklar Austin, Max, Leslie grace Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Amara Black, Saweetie, rich, Brian and Michael K. Williams.

As for political representation, led by Senator KATHY Katy Perry he made the announcement, stressing the spirit of the concert is virtual and its only purpose: to stimulate and develop a voice for political change in this country.

“I’m excited to be a part of this “Start” Democracy Summer 2020 so much talent and activists advocating amazing. Young people in the US say loud and clear, on the streets and on the Internet, and in November, we will, as always, it is important to fight for justice and equality against racism and the system, our ballots,” read the text, signed the singer, who is closest to become a mother, Orlando bloom.