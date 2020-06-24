Star ‘(The Flash)’ requires the ‘Justice for George Floyd’

Stars (The Flash) have become well-known names. But now, paying attention to a different name, George Floyd, a resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who died in police custody on 25 may. Many artists turned to Twitter and Instagram to evaluate the events that took place. With this in mind, because Grant Gustin and The Flash coprotagonistas used social media to become advocates against the background of social unrest surrounding the death of Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody

escalated into protests after the death of Floyd, the last row

unarmed African Americans to die while in police custody. The video appeared on the white

a police official named Derek Chauvin

on his knees, on the neck, male, 46 years old, while he was in handcuffs, lying face down

on the street. Floyd was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

According to CNN, three other officers were on the scene, and four officers were dismissed from the police force in Minneapolis. At the time of writing, only Chauvin) was charged with the death of Floyd. But many citizens across the country took part in demonstrations and said they would take legal action against the other officers.

Although the event took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the effects have spread throughout the country. Many artists joined the fans to demand “justice for George Floyd”. Is that some stars (The Flash) expressed in their accounts in social networks.

The Star Of “The Flash” Grant Gustin asked fans to take action

In the publication on Instagram, the star (The Flash) Grant Gustin shared a portrait of Floyd Color of Change. At the foot of the photo, the actor wrote: “to send a text message to Floyd in 55156. #JusticeForFloyd”. According to the organization’s website, Color of Change” that helps to do something against injustice.” The call to action organization, shared Gustin related to the petition, which calls on the authorities in Minneapolis accusing four officers of murder.

Candice Patton and Danielle Nicolet model has published “I can’t breathe …” quote

How candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet model has shared graphics in Instagram with text messages, saying, “I can’t breathe …” a Lot of supporters news associate this phrase with the viral video of Eric garner, in which he, a black man, was placed in the choking COP. Garner said many times that I could not breathe before losing consciousness. He was later taken to hospital and died.

As it was mentioned in the last video, taken from viewing, Floyd also said, “I can’t breathe”, the Official Chauvin), who fell on his neck, for several minutes. You can also listen to Floyd, asking for help, saying that he feels pain, and, interestingly, according to his mother, before remain silent and motionless.

In addition to publishing in Instagram “I can’t breathe …”, Patton also retuiteo a series of meetings with Bernice A. king, including one that says: “If you’re not for justice, ceases to ask for peace”.

Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes also published theme.

Danielle Panabaker has shared a portrait of Floyd in Instagram with the caption, “#justiceforgeorgefloyd with @ shirien.creates”. The actress twice the appeal of the mayor of the city of Minneapolis with this architecture: “Mayor Jacob Frey: Justice for George Floyd – Sign the petition!” Change.org.

Carlos Valdes expressed solidarity with demonstrators across the country, fruitful meeting Dr. Martin Luther king, Jr., tuiteando: “a riot is the language of the unheard”. The actor also retuiteo video press conference in Atlanta, where activist and artist, the Killer Mike, addressed the arrest of the four officers involved in the incident in Minneapolis.

Many cities, including Atlanta, Georgia, under

Curfew to combat manifestations of volatiles. Despite the fact that the protesters have

If he asks to stay inside, the conversation is preserved. Social network

still buzzing with the hashtag, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

