Steal the luck in the famous journalist of Italian cuisine – news

Diletta Leotta, a sports journalist, best known in Italy, and drawing on a digital platform DAZNsuffered a theft at his apartment in Milan.

Depending on the working environment Tuttosportthe thieves the state of the house Leotta, who was during lunch in a restaurant when the burglary occurred.

/Main Code Inline/

/End Of Code Inline/

The criminals that he entered the Department, located on the ninth floor of the hotel, forcing a window, and, despite the fact that the Police acted immediately, the attackers managed to escape from the trophies, consisting of eight hours (including a Rolex, jewelry and cash.

In General, he believes that something was stolen, is 150 thousand euros.

/Main Code Inline/

/End Of Code Inline/

Diletta Leotta is one of the most conductive known in Italy and also one of the visible faces of Calcium. To your account Instagramwhere shares their professional and personal life has 6.6 million followers.

/Main Code Inline/

/End Of Code Inline/