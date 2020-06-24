This estate, $17 million dollars, where he lived Kylie Jenner is only 19 years old

The mansion in which lived the high was on sale for $35 million, and its owner was forced to settle for much less than the supply

Secular Kylie Jennerof 22 years, moved when I was 19 exclusive house Beverly Hillsthat was just bought in $17 million dollarsfor offshore companies belonging to his Majesty Hheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, The ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Luxury real estate, which in the past was it sister Kendall Jenner, was sent to build in 1991, was an actress and singer Betty Jane Rhodes and her husband, television Mogul Willet Brown, both have since died.

The mansion was sold, in 2015 in $9.5 million dollars on a recognized designer Marc Canadell, anyone who has their own style, and he allowed to sell them at a price much higher than paid.

In 2017, when he tried to sell it on $35 million dollarsMark, we rented a house for some time, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie moved there Jordyn Woods and his team of assistants, that they have implemented some improvements to his home in Hidden Hills. You can cacula that the weekly rental was $ 125 thousand dollars.



After many years without it could be sold, the designer decided to significantly reduce their claims and sold $17 million dollars $18 million less than we planned to.

Construction, extension 10 thousand 500 square meterslocated on a hill, on a plot of approximately four acres.

The house has five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, game room, TV room, cava, projection room, air-conditioned and Soundproofed room, other rooms.

Master suite, room Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, there is space for a large living room and a living room with a marble fireplace and two bathrooms in a Spa style.

Outside there is a tennis court, swimming pool, entertainment centre, large table with place for 10 people, on the other hand, for 24 people, as well as two tubes, which will be the best allies of his Majesty during the events, which then outdoors in the winter.

In addition, because of its convenience, luxury, mansion, special, with beautiful views of the sunset in Los Angeles.

