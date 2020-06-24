Timothée Chalamet leads Serenade and kisses Eiza Gonzalez, Los Cabos

Two of our people, loved in Hollywood and around the world together in Mexico. You probably noticed: Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet together in Los Cabos (Yes, we said, the voice is Kristen bell in Gossip Girl).

Mexican actress and actor Franco recruited US this weekend on the beaches of Mexico appears, very loving. The portal TMZ, showed pictures, which show both translators kisses.

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

As said, the same portal, Timothée -Timmy to want something, he picked up a guitar when they were near the pool and began to sing for Eiza.

Recently, Chalamet has ended her novel with Lily-rose Depp and although it’s not clear whether he and Eiza in a relationship or not, the actor in Call Me By Your Name shared a romantic weekend with Eiza.

Give me 5 minutes to perform, which Timothée Chalamet is located in Mexico, in Cabo, and with Eiza Gonzalez weeey can’t!!! pic.twitter.com/gXJeXjUrEJ lari ✨ (@larii_alvarado) June 23, 2020

Mexican actress brings six years, Timothée, 24 and she was 30, but the chemistry between them no doubt.