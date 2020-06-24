TOP 5: interesting news – 23 June 2020

Getty

All the interesting news of the day, begins the emergence of a talented Cristina Saralegui on social networks after removing the television industry.

In addition, astro football Maradona became viral on digital platforms once they reach the video is very controversial. While the bride of Cristiano Ronaldo displays his talent for dancing in video to Instagram, this and more news today on the digital platform.

1. Cristina Saralegui – grandson

Talk shows Cristina Saralegui appeared on his official account on Instagram to showcase your new grandson, beautiful puppy named “tango”.

“I present to you my new grandson tango, Labrador, chocolate blue eyes like the sky. You have 7 weeks, and it’s a new pet of my daughter titi and his family. Kisses,” said he remains the leading from the television Show “Cristina”.

Supporters of the talented Cuban said loads of respect and admiration in social networks:

“Even if is not on the screen will always be the Queen of talk-show me infinite admiration for you project documentation”, “What a beautiful lady, God bless her always, Such a beautiful lady, I remember that my mom liked the way their program is not it has no”, “Christine, I have a very good, it did not lose its programmes, and beautiful tango”, “my fair lady Christina, something strange in TV, while “forward”.

2. Maradona goes viral on digital platforms

On Monday evening, June 22, former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona became viral in social media after leak of the clip where there was dancing in the rhythm of a successful musical themes, Mexican singer and actress Ninel Conde.

The film was very controversial in social networks such as Twitter and Instagram, because Maradona showed for a few seconds, your “rear”, the fact that many users said it was “inappropriate”, one of the stars of Spanish football.

3. Bride of Cristiano Ronaldo surprised with their seductive actions, dance

Georgina Rodriguez, the bride of Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his millions of followers on Instagram after he posted a series of videos in which he attended classes dance to some salsa lessons, something unexpected for its thousands of followers of the Latin alphabet.

The most unexpected video Rodriguez was the appearance of one of the children of his famous fiancé on the dance floor, very timely on what model Argentina took the opportunity to practice your salsa steps, dear boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez-the girl’s parents, in General, of Aldan, who was born in 2017. In addition, a Portuguese footballer, is the father of three children.

4. Jennifer Lopez will appear from the clothes, very sensual

Jennifer Lopez happy summer officially with a seductive photo, which appears to wear a swimsuit onesie Guess signature fashion that it official Ambassador for its latest ad campaign.

“The first weekend of summer,” wrote Lopez in the publication, which had an unexpected $ 1 million Likes and 7200 reviews from fans around the world.

Singer and actress lives in the United States of his work in one of the luxury her fiance Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Florida.

5. Father dies Miss universe 1991, Lupita Jones

In a beauty contest, Mexican “Mexican Universal” confirmed on Monday evening, June 22, through the platform of Instagram, unfortunately, the news of his father’s death, Lupita Jones, Miss universe 1991 and the General Director of the beauty contest.

“The team is sensitive Mexican Universal regret of the death of Mr. Roland Jones Islands, Lord’s prayer, the national Director and beloved Lupita Jones. With love and respect, we join in the regret overwhelms her and her entire family,” reads the official message published in the account on Instagram Mexico Universal.

Don Roland Jones Islands, died at 87 years in the city of Mexicali, Baja California. For its part, Lupita Jones is not opened, through social media about the unfortunate death of his father.

