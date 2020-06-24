We know that you eat Gisele Bündchen to be healthy and have tipazo

Update 24/06/2020 12:05



Gisele Bundchen has opened her kitchen and published twohealthy recipes and delicious to eat. This is not surprising, seeing who cooks the dishes, that the Brazilian supermodel done a quick drawing, because the food is very healthy.

When he was like a supermodel acknowledged repeatedly in the media that followed the excess supply. In fact, hamburgers were one of his favorite dishes. But some time ago that Gisele Bundchen decided to change my diet, and not physical (it is proved that genetics were on their side), but the issue of mental health. Despite the fact that the food is not associated with changes in physical, the Brazilian suffered from anxiety. And after turning the matter with her husband, American football player Tom Bradydecided plan your meals differently as it did so far.

Although started with him, philosophy your personal chef Allen Campbell Yes, all tracks of the composition of the diet Giselle. “My philosophy begins in my life, my own lifestyle and eating habits. I take a conscious choice to buy local and organic produce, and think about the future of our planet and the future of man,” said the chef in an interview Boston.com.

80% diet family Brady-Bundchen plant-basedthe vegetables are fresh and organic in addition to grain, seeds, vegetables and whole, like rice, quinoa, millet, beans. Just many of these ingredients are two dishes that the famous model showed all his supporters in his latest post in Instagram. Two salads consisting of fresh raw vegetables and two bowls of rice and black beans, carrots, broccoli and chicken.

Allen Campbell acknowledges that in the same interview that the remaining 20% of its diet consisted of lean meat as the steak (assuming that grass fed organic), duck (sometimes) and chicken in addition to fish (too, sometimes), like salmon (widely used in home). It is not in terms of food that have emerged in recent years. Chef Campbell was another chef who under the same principles: the food is varied and healthy, which has little in common with the manners, UNITED States.

Other products that do not appear in the kitchen, Gisellethe one who doesn’t care to come out disheveled, in a post, we have in mind are sugar, refined flour and iodized salt. Consumes no dairy, no mushrooms, no coffee. And olive oil, just like fresh for cooking use coconut oil. The second dish that love in the family (two children-Vivian and Benjamin) eat exactly the same as their parents. Although food benny takes care of itself, Giselle loves to cook dinner, to take him back to school.

All this is well known that the purchases do not in any supermarket. Looking for local suppliers concerned about eating organic or cooked the products obtained in the private garden (another step in taking care of the diet). Yes, it is much more healthy and natural, and provide a few products no additivesin accordance with its style of life based on prosperity, which will be uploaded to your channel at the end of the sport that I love as Giselle, as in This.