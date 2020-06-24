What is Eiza González the new guy? Seen, very romantic Timothée Chalamet

Again Eiza González managed to steal the attention of the whole world, as a few days to appear in the list of the 100 most influential women in Mexico thanks to a successful career, what happened in Hollywood, it turned out that he was Dating one of the suitors more of the environment: Timothee Chalamet.

You can read:







Lately paparazzi she caught the alleged partner at the time when there is a holiday on the Paradise beaches Los Cabos, Mexico. All of this may seem simple walking is allowed, but, in addition, the actors were photographed, giving a gentle kiss, identical about the groom lovers.

Images in which the Mexican actress and actor Franco American appear, was posted on TMZ, which also guarantees that the unrest novel Timothée gave him a Serenade in Eiza.

Although not yet confirmed that Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González they have in common is the fact that you had a nice weekend, luxurious and full of love, is that along with the fact that in social networks, the phone “Lindsay Lohan the Gulf“.

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020