You can adelant: Rosala compartments of his new single and have all the success

Career professional Rosala it seems that in its best phase, because, despite the fact that the world is paralyzed by a crisis in health, did not leave in any time to create new melodies.

There is no doubt that Prestigious singer before the composition, and it seems that these days single-handedly, brought more of their talents.

The first example of what has been said above, it’s just next to Travis Scott that, despite spending a few weeks on the music market, still directing first place on all stations.

Added to that, this week is going to start another one of their songs, but apparently in intrprete With Height not aguant fear and decided to do with the fact that was previously announced.

In the day yesterday there was a girl C. Tangana I checked my Instagram account, one photo that will be on the cover of this brand new hit which was conducted in collaboration with renowned artist connect the Ark.

There were a lot of expectations from this cooperation, because the famous 26-year-old as Venezuelan, you would say that does not belong to the same genre of music, this is due to the fact that led to more intriguing to learn how was finally.

If formal, audio-visual and not estren on all platforms, but some of the fans the Spanish flu contained and shared some kind of pre with the fact that we can find this clip prximamente.

Again Rosala stole all the owners of the portals, because your last question has turned into a huge success and was the tastes of most fans who have left halagarla to see you in this aspect.