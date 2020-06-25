▷ Results from WWE RAW June 22, 2020 • TurnHeelWrestling

All the results from WWE Raw on June 22.

Tonight WWE again to make the show Raw, in which we have a lot of interesting fights. Remember, you can view the slideshow here and you can follow us on our Twitter to be aware of everything. Then we leave the results of the WWE Raw on June 22.

Drew McIntyre opens Raw but is quickly interrupted by Dolph Ziggler, on Raw that comes as part of the transfer of AJ Styles in SmackDown. Ziggler remembers when they both won the championship Pairs, and now WWE champion because of it. Says it means the ability of the owner. Drew McIntyre and Dolph takes the opportunity for the title at Extreme Rules.

Niya JAX makes his entrance to the ring and sits down, but is quickly interrupted by R-Truth. However, to be confused with Akira tozawa tozawa but there is a real and goes. Interrupts now Charlotte Flair. Both start arguing and, eventually, reach, hands that are separated.

Street Profits speak to The Viking Raiders ” in the backstage view. It will be a Cup Ust Raw in front of them.

Street Profits (c) vs. Viking Raiders the Championship Tag Team Raw

Ivar and Dawkins, where the action begins. Includes Eric quickly master using the Ivar to Dawkins. Reacts with right hand, and in turn Ford. Cannonball outside the ring, but Eric catches him and pushes him against Dawkins. After returning advertising Ivan and Eric have control of the fight as long as it Dawkins scanner. Ford again in the ring and tries to stop Eric, but Ivar prevents account.

Right hand, Eric and relay for Ivar. Ivar is looking for a Frog Splash, but he fails. Lance Dawkins Eric and Frog Splash Ford and Ivar victory.”

Winners: Street Profits via pinfall

Both teams greet each other, but there are Angel Heron and Andrade to attack. Ivar and Eric returns to save the masters.

Seth Rollins sends a message for the King ” were filmed clips.

Charly Caruso interviews Heron and Andrade. They confirm that they want Champions in Pairs Raw.

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Womens Championship Raw

Charlotte Flair starts to dominate in battle. Charlotte, I think, hurts the hand, and Asuka uses this to surprise her, calling the shot. They return to the ring and Charlotte tries a Moonsault, but Asuka is out. After the return of the Charlotte advertising combines several Chops in the corner, but Asuka surprising German suplex when. Pain ask but Charlotte reaches the strings.

Spear Charlotte, but Asuka comes to the rope and try to connect again Pain. Charlotte tries to leave, but ASKA Aska rollback with a Lock on and take the win.

Winner: Asuka views

Edge sent a message to Randy Orton-about, what they destroyed Christian last week, because his best friend for over ten years. Then Randy Orton responds by saying it will do what you need to do to survive.

R-Truth (c) vs. Akira Tozawa Tozawa Championship 24/7

Just when you are about to start a fight, appears by surprise, Bobby Lashley and attacks the ninja, Akira tozawa tozawa, and then apply the Full Nelson, R-Truth, he ceases to be divided into the ring and leaves. Then, Akira tozawa tozawa that was hidden, uses, and applies in a pinfall and gets the win and becomes the new Champion 24/7.

Winner: Akira tozawa tozawa via pinfall

Morgan V. Liv. Natalia

Fight begins with Natalya to dominate the Liv Morgan with a few strokes and movements to end, applying to it one sharpshooter while her to give.

Winner: Natalya look

Out now, Ric Flair, where the best fighter in history, Randy Orton, saying that he won the best fight in history, until the big Show and attracted some insults each other, the transition to The Viper goes into the scenes.

Bailey and Sasha banks (c) vs. The IIconics the Tag Team championship WWE Women’s

A struggle begins between Sasha banks and Billy Kaye with the Australian to dominate a few strokes until she Bailey dominates all Australian, until finally Sasha banks and Peyton Royce”, where the Teacher receives the application Bank Statement and will not be able to give in Australia and hold a Tag Team Championship WWE Women’s.

After the bout, Sasha banks takes the microphone and challenges Aska bout the owner for the title in the Women’s Raw and Japanese takes up the challenge.

Winners: Bayley And Sasha banks view

We get the MVP VIP Lounge, where you can enjoy the Apollo Gang to again try reclutarlo his faction, but the champion of the United States says is not new. Then there is Shelton Benjamin and attacks Apollo Gang on the back.

Apollo Gang against. Shelton Benjamin

Wrestling, where Shelton Benjamin began to dominate with a few punches, and movement, while fast, Apollo Gang gets rolled back Benjamin, and apply the Sit-out Itself, and takes the win in three. After the battle you receive the Bobby Lashley and apply a Full Nelson Apollo.

Winner: Apollo Gang via pinfall

Come now King Mysterio and Artem, where the King tells his son that although he was concerned that proud of what I did Artem in Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory last week. Then there are Seth Rollins and his minions and tries to attack the King Mysterio and Dominic, but there Alistair Black and Humberto Carrillo and save the King Mysterio and his son, and so they are closing the show Monday Night Raw.

