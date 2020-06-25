▷ Sarah Logan announces his withdrawal from the fight • TurnHeelWrestling

Sarah Logan reports that there are other projects in the way, far from the fight.

During the month of April, WWE surprised everyone by releasing a few stars, and employees of WWE. One such person was Sarah Logan, who then for nearly five years, the company was forced to withdraw. After rumoreó that WWE might bring her back, but it was not so, and now, it will crash shoes.

As you can read in the publication of his account in Instagram, Sarah Logan decided that from now on will focus on other projects not related to struggle:

A lot has changed in my life lately, and I stepped back from fighting in the foreseeable future. To fight, that’s all I learned since I was 17 years old, so this time let me focus on other things and explore other parts of ourselves. My Instagram will be different, but I promise I will always reflect. In that case, if you want to take this walk was crazy, fasten your seat belts, because things were Movin faster than I can keep going. My efforts were in @thewildandfreetv and this is the best way to stay up to date. We begin to carry out high-quality content. I’m not saying it’s easy, but I appreciate them and hope to see in the future.

Everyone can think through what Liv Morgan and ruby Riott unable to meet again in Raw, it was the perfect moment for the return of a young Sarah Logan. Finally, it seems that not to be so. But we remember that she is married to Raymond Rowe, Erik The Viking Raiders, so that will always be associated with wrestling.

