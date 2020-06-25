Known, leaving the viewing public more and more after several weeks of captivity. Familiar faces like Sophie Turner, Queen, Maximum the Netherlands regained its normal, the third week of June. Also Chiara Ferragni instagram to make his first trip outside of Milan, in particular to Rome to to attract foreign tourism after the crisis Covid-19.

On the contrary, Kylie Jenner and Annabelle Liked, not a good combination of several nothing stylish and that wasn’t even her size. These were the best and worst outfits of the week:

Seven best

Chiara Ferragni has the appearance, more convenient for visiting Rome. Female Paseo around town with a plain white monkeys and sandals ‘ugly’ Chanel.

Chiara Ferragni, making the tour of Italy, the culture ?????????? destiny

(Instagram @chiaraferragni)



Maria Fernandez-Rubiesthe perfect dress-trend of the season, pinkish-purple color and ruffles that hides her belly during pregnancy.

Maria Fernandez-Rubiés design trend

(Instagram @mariafrubies)



Katie Holmesvery elegant dress ‘midi’ white breasted front and puff sleeves with buttoned cuffs, which combines several flat sandals and a basket of raffia fashion.

Katie Holmes style, perfect in new York

(Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com / GTRES)



Olivia Palermo also for rent in white short dress is very summer that looks like a Jacket with printing photos and about women jewelry.

Olivia Palermo runs a dog, Mister. Butler, in new York

(Jose Perez / SplashNews.com / GTRES)



Max Holland with a casual look, which rejuvenates her white shirt detail-flower on the hand piece. Sorry, from a material that is easily wrinkled.

Queen Max of the Netherlands in the town of Puttershoek

(Patrick van Katwijk / GTRES)



Sophie Turner missed her pregnancy, appearance, comfortable, is composed of ” cut white top, leggings tonal and gray jacket in a cage that is complete with Slippers for sports.

Sophie Turner proud pregnancy in Los Angeles

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



Alessandra Ambrosio he knows how to give that touch of perfect to look sporty with black leggings. The model turns into a simple t-shirt, the master node is oz, which represents a clear trend.

Alessandra Ambrosio with its sporty appearance in Santa Monica

(DOWN / SplashNews.com / GTRES)



The three worst

Arnold Schwarzenegger, knowledge of print shirt with multi-colored and approximately knee-length, black. To pay attention to his shoes spots.

Arnold Schwarzenegger during a walk in the area, which is located in Los Angeles

(gotpap/starmaxinc.com / GTRES)



Kylie Jenner dressed in an electric blue dress by Balmain, like a t-shirt. A subject that combines warm stockings black color, which give it a glitter look.

Kylie Jenner with the project from Balmain

(Instagram @kyliejenner)



Annabelle Liked with the dress, which you played a week ago in ‘the last supper’, where he studied at the nipple. Bodysuit that he wore underneath the translucent draft was his size.