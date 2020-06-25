Amaze Eiza González kissing Timothée Chalamet

MEXICO CITY (MEXICO CITY).

Eiza Gonzalez was seen with a new guy?

Mexican actress and Timothée Chalamet were caught by paparazzi in Mexico.

Photo: Instagram tchalamet

Actors with a group of friends in Cabo San Lucas wear pretty responsive.

Apparently, Timothée not exnovia Lily rose Depp (daughter of johnny Depp), as in one of the photos published on TMZ even give it in your mouth.

Photo: Instagram eizagonzalez

Mexican actress 30 years while the actor, the nominee on the award “Oscar” has 24.

Timothée even picked up a guitar to sing to Eiza. If it was love, or love in the summer? Only time will tell.

VISIT FEM ATTITUDE

ALSO YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN:

Partner returns the child to take it, and then realize that he’s autistic

People suffering from cancer, and her puppy die with one hour difference

People balea police not miss the cubrebocas

His release from prison for coronavirus, and kills his daughter for 9 years

Released from prison, to avoid coronavirus; dying because it does not change, while festejaba

The trick to keep the lemons fresh and in good condition! 3 months!!!

Cancun is packages 2×1 to visit the beaches after the captivity

Johnny Depp wants to play Cantinflas, says the grandson of comedian

Show pictures of Yolanda Andrade and Veronica Castro kissing on the lips

jvc

The law of copyright is strictly prohibited, reproduction of all or part of the materials “Excelsior”, without the prior written permission and without contain a reference to the original text.