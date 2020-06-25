Anya Taylor-joy can play spin-off of Mad max

Anya Taylor-Joy is an American actress, mostly known for her role in “Split” and “Glass”, a film by M. Night Shyamalan. Also participated in other films such as Emma, The Witch and Morgan.

His last television appearance was made in the fifth season of Peaky Blinders, from the bi-bi-si, in which she played the wife of Michael gray, Gina. In addition, he intended to start shooting a series for Netflix where it is convenient. The so-called “The Queen’s Gambit” and suspended in the moment of a pandemic Coronavirus.

However, the recording of the new series is not the only thing he saw perdujicado in the life of Anya for Coronavirus. This Thursday, April 16, the actress turned 24, and he festejarlo in his house, as respects the quarantine.

“Thank you, all the special souls that made this birthday unforgettable. It’s funny how when he gets older, the more I’m a small child. LOVE TO ALL, REMEMBER”wrote in his account Instagram.

On the other hand, the actress began negotiations with George Miller to do a spin-off of Mad Max: Fury on the Road. Apparently, the film’s Director, winner of 6 awards “Oscar”, he has in mind to make a film that focuses on the character of Charlize Theron, Imperator Furiosa and Anya Taylor-joy is the one who can interpret them.