Anya Taylor-joy, is there a new girl ‘Mad Max’?

After four decades, the narrative world of the fiction Apocalypse, his Director, Australian George Miller it seems that it is not ready that the new film series “Mad Max” again to be in tension due to feelings of guilt from the pandemic coronavirus.

According to the magazine ‘Variety’, the Director is working to create a common “spin-off” Mad Max: Furiosa’. And his plans, he ” moved to a new star for the movie: Anya Taylor-Joy.

Currently, Taylor-Joy this is one of the Actresses, the scene in Hollywood. Young despuntó as working in ‘the witch’ for her role in ‘Múltiple’and ‘Glass’ orders of the Director of Indian origin M. Night Shyamalan. Taylor-Joy is the candidate in the role of youth, Imperator Furiosa, the fighter from the Swamp that we saw in “Mad Max: road Rage” in the face Charlize Theron.

The young man who performed this Thursday 24 years old, born in Miami, but he survived his childhood in Argentina, is one of the main characters ‘new mutants’, u ‘spin-off ‘from the ‘X-Men’ s, after three years in “stand bye’, to once again postpone the release date because of the crisis of the pandemic. The translator is also the slope of the premiere of “one night Only in SOHO’, horror, psychological, which is set in SOHO, London, in Edgar Wright.

The above log also notes that Miller, 75 years supports the actions taken by the crisis in health care preparation ‘Strong’ that he was a doctor before the Director. As the hearing Taylor-Joy like other actors went through ‘Skype’.

On the other hand, it is expected that Miller start playing the next tape “Mad Max”, as soon as I finish the current project, ‘a Thousand years’, the production of which at the moment is a bus stop because of the pandemic. Shooting ‘spin-off’ from ‘Mad Max’ will start as soon as 2021.

The famous series “Mad Max” goes back to the late 80-ies, when the young Mel Gibson starred in the first part of the low budget that it was one of taquillazo. The next two shipments have not reached the arches, original and high budget in the fourth edition, released 30 years after the third part, stopped his step at checkout for a resounding success.