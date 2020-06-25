Ashley Benson has not yet confirmed a relationship with rapper G-Eazy

“/>

Although openly homosexual, Benson came in, apparently, the guy straight.

Ashley Benson has not yet confirmed a new relationship with rapper G-Eazy, but both were not withdrawn from her, and Face Delevingne have broken up.

Over the weekend, the new couple was seen during a dinner in Los Angeles, star, Pretty Little Liars, 30 years old, was smiling all the time while the singer, 31, told gesticulaba.

“It seemed to be in a good mood at the time and enjoyed each other’s company,” said the magazine US Weekly.

Both showed love to the public during lunch in the restaurant Los Feliz, California.

Despite the fact that were without masks, as they were eating, G-Eazy was when they passed together along the sidewalk.

Ashley was a stylish jacket, leather black on the white top and blue jeans.

Romance rumors grew when Ashley took G-Eazy as a passenger for the wedding intimate his sister Shaylene.

The couple was spotted for the first time last month, after reports that Ashley had finished a relationship with Cara Delevingne, which left within two years.