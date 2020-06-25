Barbra Streisand gives a generous gift to a daughter 6 years old, George Floyd

Legendary singer Barbra Streisand had to say in support of the Black Lives Matter protest since the start of demonstrations in late may of this year. However, the artist, the laureate of the award “Oscar” does much more than just a recording. Recently, I sent a gift, very beautiful, daughter of George Floyd, a man whose death at the hands of police sparked protests in the world by 2020.

Singer Barbra Streisand in 2017 | Gilbert When / FilmMagic

Barbra Streisand gives Gianna Disney Co., daughter of George Floyd, age 6, actions

Gianna Floyd, age 6, recently posted Instagram showing a gift is great, especially Barbra Streisand. Legendary singer / actress sent the child a package of gifts, in honor of the deceased father, Gianna. Streisand gave action Gianna Walt Disney Company (the value of which is unknown, but the friendly gesture, whatever). Streisand also included two of her own albums (My Name is Barbra, 1965, Color Me Barbra 1966).

“Thanks to @barbrastreisand for your package” Gianna Floyd subtitulo image. “Now I’m a shareholder in Disney, thanks to you.”

In the photo the girl of 6 years, she has released a total of four, in order to thank Streisand, Floyd has what seems to be a certificate, which means that the share. The other photo shows the albums that Streisand added: record on study of originals.

Section of our website with Gianna flooded with messages of support.

Roxy Washington and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, attending the funeral June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas | David J. Phillip-Pool / .

Young Floyd uses Instagram to speak on behalf of his father and other victims of police violence. Currently, Gianna Floyd has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. In a recent publication, in particular the recognition of many, reading images: “stop killing our fathers.”

Barbra Streisand is the first star to send a gift to Gianna Floyd

Although the gift Streisand is charming, young Floyd got rain support throughout the country, after soaking in a world of hurt that he was losing his father. or, for example, in accordance with ABC News, Texas Southern University Houston suggested Gianna “scholarship” (if he goes to this school).

Even Kanye West, which in recent years has caused controversy, your feedback about the Black Community, also “reported that he developed a savings plan to fully cover the cost of training with Gianna”.

Barbra Streisand is present in 2018 | Jason Merritt / . for Netflix

At a young age, the daughter of George Floyd knows that his father changed the world

ABC also reported, according to a 6 year old child at a recent protest in Minneapolis.

“Roxie Washington, mother, Gianna, said that could not explain the death of Floyd his daughter,” he told ABC. In an interview for Good Morning America, Washington, said about Gianna:

She said, “I’m listening. I’m listening to say my father’s name “. She doesn’t know what happened. I told him that his father died because he couldn’t breathe.

Although Gianna Floyd doesn’t know exactly how his father died, you can clearly see its effect.

“Daddy changed the world,” he said, sitting on the shoulders of the protesters.