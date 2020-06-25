Cara Delevingne makes a new advertising campaign for Dior

Mexico.- Model Cara Delevingne will release a new campaign Dior Joailleriethe signing of the jewelry, which co-operated in image quality since October last year.

As shown by the Daily Mail” the actress posed for the camera Mario Sorrentino for outlets and advertising in the Thursday released a video in which the above new fashion jewelrycreated by Victoire Castellane, and is part of collection Rose des Vents.

In the photos, the English tabloid published can be seen with the bracelet and a gorgeous bib necklace, which clockwise and malachite emphasize star Monsieur Diorone of the codes, the signature icon.

English Face Delevingne brings a peculiar charm, the characteristic of the campaign and implementation of the new proposals decadent. Emeralds, rubies, diamonds and more scattered rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets that represent the characters and family in the heart of the Dior.

This is the second campaign that performs Delevinge for Dior Joaillerie, the first was the presentation of the first set of details of the collection Rose des Vents.

Actress won award The model of the Year at the ceremony of British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. He started his career with work on the film Anna Karenina (2012); in 2015-starred in the film paper Towns, and in 2016, was one of the heroes of the film ” suicide Squad DC Comics.

In 2019 coprotagonizónext to Orlando bloom, series Carnival Rowreleased for the platform Amazon Prime.