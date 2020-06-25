Confirm that the death of Logan Williams was due to an overdose

Matt Williamsthe mother of the actor Logan Williamsconfirmed that his son died for overdose of fentanyl.

In an interview for ” The New York Post, the mother of actor 16 years showed that Toxicological testing child indicate that the cause of death was overdose these substances.

Williams, which was years fighting his addiction to drugs, died in April of this year, the week was 17. He was known and interpreted version of the young adult Barry Allen in the series ‘The Flash‘.

Your friends and colleagues in the industry, expressed, social networkher sadness after the loss: “I just heard the devastating news that Logan Williams died suddenly. This photo was taken at the beginning of the episode pilot (The Flash) in 2014,” wrote the actor Grant Gustin below photos from Instagram.

I was under the impression the talent of not only Logan, but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in a time when. I am sure that this unimaginable difficult time for them. Please let Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time, it is strange and hard for all of us. I send love to all,” said the interpreter version of the adult Barry Allen.

John Wesley Shippwho gave his father the same character in the series, published in: “Williams was 100% committed to interpret Barry Allen, and I miss when we had finished this part of the story. My love and compassion for his family and friends in their grief”.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young, Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion is Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Information lópez-Dóriga Digital and Notimex