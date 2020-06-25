Coronavirus USES. The doctor during pregnancy the fight against covid-19

The Digital Millennium

There are thousands of heroes in the fight against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which leads to disease covid-19, and in particular the doctors and medical staff who risk their lives to fight the virus, which has killed more than 200 thousand people in the world. Even pregnancy can convince them to stop the fight, as in the case of your estadunidense Taylor Poynter.

Dr. Taylor Poynter, who is eight months pregnant, made the difficult decision, and seeing that I couldn’t devote some days off when he saw that it is not enough that doctors do in hospitals to fight against the coronavirus, so I decided to continue going to work in the hospital in Joliet, Illinois, USA.

Taylor Poynter used social media to share few photos that shows my belly to port their cubrebocas and other protections to avoid infection. In an interview with ” Motherly noted that in these moments is the process of thinking, the correct answer to be pregnant and become a health care worker. “Of course, I don’t think my publish to Instagram covering the entire that mom’s feel this moment,” he added.

“Mom, pregnant women in the first line of photos to celebrate her pregnancy is the only way that we can at this time,” he wrote on his profile on the social.

“We don’t publish pictures of themselves to show off work during pregnancy. Do not publish to be proud of. We publish to keep in mind that our pregnancy, our experience, our time with our children. We publish these photos to find laughter in the chaos, to celebrate amid the worry and fear,” he added.

In a difficult economic situation that you live for coronavirus, for many women, it is not possible to stay at home, commented Poynter publications, which stresses that in many situations, it and other moms have decided to continue working and not because they want to endanger their children..

Taylor it is known that it must be preparing for the birth of his son, but knows that now is not need of a physician. “Baby and I are here for you, stay home, for us,” he wrote in one of his publications.

