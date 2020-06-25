Criticizing Victoria’s Secret for comment on photo Barbara Palvin | Entertainment

Although the brand changed user comments, continued to attack with insults and memes

Recently, lingerie brand Victorias Secret she had a social networks, publications in which I tried to put myself in the shoes of your customers, after this situation, living in isolation from COVID-19, but your comment, not to cause the corresponding reaction of the audience, did not hesitate for a moment to seem offensive.

In the disputed posteo described the following: “We (few) weeks quarantine”then a photo shows a model

Barbara Palvin

is a lingerie brand as a model Plus Size (size extra).

Times supporters thought, began to carry out a large number of comments where it is determined from this trouble it’s a shame posteo.

“terrible review, TERRIBLE,” “What tristezaaaaaaa q thinks so” and “Body shaming”, “That the reluctance of brand,” “don’t know how much that can affect people!! they had the heart remembers conscience,” wrote the user.

But how dare he insinuate that Barbara Palvin-fat? Barbara Palvin, the goddess wanted the large body. pic.twitter.com/0GoWQ77cnd Derry Girl (@gilmorederry) May 5, 2020

Seeing the unwillingness of its users, the brand has decided delete your post and changed the video with the following text:

“We are drawn to our audience imaginary after (several) weeks of quarantine…” after this, users will not hesitate to continue his attack, and said their hostility is so bad the operation of the network, and the image that displays the sign.

“And, by the way, to change the caption, we have all seen, hahaha, what a disgrace, only create additional uncertainty”, “we have Not forgotten the first caption”, “SORRY I couldn’t see, Yes, bad advertising”,

Some people took advantage of the moment and ridiculed the comment, saying that you want to look like a model, Barbara Palvin, when the quarantine will end.

