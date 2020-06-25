Digital marketing: why marketing specialist has radar, TikTok?

🔊 Play

In marketing specialist mudaría from Instagram in TikTok because of impressive that this new platform. In this social network videos don’t seem to stop growing. Even both applications try to conquer the market of young people, which is the target TikTok.

Figures TikTok

The app, which has more than 500 million users, has a high percentage of young people. Depending on the web site, Marketing News, 20% of social networks in age from 13 to 18 years, they are considered as “heavy users”. Format video, this app has attracted many car manufacturers as it is a high purchase intent.

I agree, the site has been mentioned, the user cost on a purchase in the store growth of 275% between October 2017. until October 2018. In accordance with Fernanda Gonzalez, journal of marketing Merca2.0, there are studies that say that this social network has surpassed Instagram in the seizure Generation Z.

Young generation does not use Instagram

With the Qustodio platform conducted a study that analyzed the habits of audiences in online from 4 to 15 years. The report indicated that in February the top 3 was like this:

Instagram with 48% share.

TikTok (38% participation.

Snapchat with 24% share.

However, during his imprisonment, TikTok ahead of Instagram in terms of participation. Some even claim that this app is already direct competition with YouTube. It should be noted that young people, during the quarantine, there was on average 75 minutes a day on “YouTube” and 71 TikTok. According to the source, people Generation invest 82 minutes a day on this app of Chinese origin.

Or marketing expert mudaría from Instagram in TikTok?

These figures take more importance if one considers the indicators in relation to marketing leaders in TikTok. According to the study, Takumi, 35% of users aged 16 to 24 stated that to base his purchase decision on the recommendation of leaders from TikTok.

In addition, 23% of consumers aged 16 to 44 years, said to rely more on recommendations tiktokers their own friends. From the point of view of a marketing specialist, this app is more creative and fascinating that Instagram.

If Kylie Jenner

A great example of this is the leaders of the world’s largest, Kylie Jenner. It has become a icon in marketing formsbecause he created his own brand and promotion in social networks. Currently, this company is the billionaire that did not grow.

Jenner was able to adapt to fit in order to influence the audience, to develop used Snapchat, then Instagram, and now brings its products through TikTok.

I have no doubt that marketing specialist mudaría from Instagram in TikTok, if better results are achieved. Brands need to take into account the society that they want to and find it on the right platform.