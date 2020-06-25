Dolph Ziggler and the reason was changed to RAW

Dolph Ziggler was officially moved to WWE Monday Night RAW, Robert Roode as part of the changes of brands, which ended with AJ Styles in SmackDown.

Curious of the movement is that Dolph Ziggler was a part of the history between Mandy rose Sonia Deville with the beginning of the year, and now, after changing the brand left behind.

The reason why Dolph Ziggler was separated from Sonia Deville and was on RAW

SK Wrestling has shown that the reason why WWE decided to make Ziggler the angle and move it in RAW because Sonia Deville no longer needed, and managed to make yourself interesting campaign, the taste of the audience and creative team.

Ziggler was appointed to this competition to help all the participants, but first and foremost Deville. Said he was the same Ziggler that has allowed others, particularly Sonia, we had more time for the MIC to develop his talent.

WWE has changed the brand and decided premiarlo from the battle of the owner, which, incidentally, corresponds to the position of the order, which promises to be at the level of the owner, at least once a year.

Will keep you posted.

