Drama in Tik Tok: Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett admitted why ended

Josh Richards is an ex-member Sway Houseleaving the team Jaden Hossler in early June, after Jaden and Bryce Hall have been arrested for a drug-related offense in Texas in may. A young man of 18 years began to meet his companion star TikTok, Nessa Barrettin October 2019, and a pair of generally 27 million followers in the app.

However, nine months later pair confirmed that they are not together, rushing emotional video that gives fans a deep look, and why he decided complete his relationship.

The couple believes that there are no hard feelings between them. Josh said, “there Comes a time in a relationship, you realize that, perhaps, not what’s best for you to be together.” Nessa also said: “we are together, to be able to focus on themselves,” and that “none of us”.

Josh and Nessa explained that had yet to evolve as a person, but not between them, and Nessa I need some time to focus on his music career, now she moved to Los Angeles. However, to remain friends.

Nessa also said that he struggled with current social networks, the friend that they were in a relationship, saying “I found a lot of hate”, and their mental health was “destroyed”.









Richards, who was recently released from House Sway with Jaden Hossler, said that they felt they should make a movie to talk about it because otherwise they were afraid that rumors were spread, and his fans will equivocaran.

Fans react tensile Josh and Nessa

In recent days, fans are already thinking about the state of their relationship, especially after Nessa has posted a video with “sad news’ in the history of Instagram earlier in the week.

On video live on Thursday, June 18, a fan asked Nessa if she broke up with Josh, and she said, “Yes, no”, but doubt that many fans took as confirmation had more to say.

Not only Richards had finished his affair with Nessa, his friend Bryce Hall, another important star of the video platform, a few weeks ago ended his courtship with star Addison SAR/Photo: Overblog



Fanatics were devastated Messages. In the film Josh and Nessa, review with more than 1000 “like” – he said, “there was only one pair, TikTok that I like”.

Other users have expressed regret, the number of graphs pairs TikTok over the last few months, which include chase Hudson and Charlie D Amelio, Cody Orlove and Zoe Laverne, and Isaac Presley and Kenzie Ziegler.