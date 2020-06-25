Earthquake in Mexico: Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Camila and Natti Natasha supported

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
13


Held on the 23rd of June one registr the earthquake of 7.5 degrees valuesthe epicenter was in Oaxaca that the digital keyboard safe in CDMX. Tremor provoc evacuation from buildings in all areas. The administration of the National Ocean and Atmospheric administration emiti warning of a possible tsunami for Mexico and three other countries Centroamrica as Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Daddy Yankee did posteo in to your account Instagram with our flag and the legend Forces Of Mexico. In posteo wrote: This has been a difficult year for the whole world. There is no other way to get PA ” FORWARD WITH FAITH! #fuerzamexico.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here