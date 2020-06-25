Eva Longoria shows her gray hair in Instagram

The actress shared a video to show how to survive in the period of isolation without her stylist, as a rule, retocándose roots at home.
Eva Longoria shows its gray hairs in Instagram
Given that even the hairstyles get more creative to hide the heights of his white hair, the famous actress began to make ‘instrument for home cooking’ and wants to share the process with all its supporters.
“If you follow me long, know that I have been putting gray hair”explained, of course, after rendering first hands on the top of the head.
Step Eva just to prove that she is not one of those stars that use their image to promote products that do not use ever, as their secret weapon to survive the isolation period without the hair spray is L’oreal, which has been cooperating for many years as Ambassador.
“Without batting an eye, if you don’t lose the magic”provides a record before applying it all over the head. “And behold, it only took ten seconds, guys”adds to see the end result.