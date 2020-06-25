Gigi Hadid Katy Perry: 9 fields, who live their pregnancy in the middle of a pandemic | TV Shows

Portal show TMZ assured on Tuesday that the model Gigi Hadid (25) and her fiancé, a former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik (27), will be Pope for the first time.

According to sources, families, Gigi 20 weeks of pregnancy, although it is still not known the sex of the baby.

Still a couple neither denied nor confirmed the information, but if so, then the baby will be born in the middle of a pandemic of mers.

But Gigi is not only in show business that will be a mom in the middle of an emergency.

In recent days, we learned a few other stars are also undergoing quarantine in pregnancy, all the problems that that entails.

Lea Michele

This week also confirmed that the star Glee Lea Michele, she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Zandy ReichI got married in early 2019.

The message was conveyed via us magazine People, who argued that the artist has a little over a month pregnant and was very happy.

“They always wanted to be parents, they are happy these days,” said one close to the couple, to such environment.

At the moment, none called this fact in public or in social networks.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Last week it became known that journalist and author Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Chris Pratt.

Was also People magazine that gave information that was confirmed from multiple sources.

The child will be first to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and a second Pratt, which you already have a sprout seven years, the fruits of his marriage with Anna Faris.

The news came as a complete surprise, because the actor was nominated several times that he wants to be a father again. Even in an interview he was asked what his future will be perfect, to which he replied: “A lot of children.”

The couple married in June 2019.

Georgia Groome

British actress Georgia Groome and expecting her first child with her boyfriend Rupert Grinttranslator Ron for Harry Potter.

The couple was spotted a few weeks ago, buying stocks in the middle of a pandemic coronavirus and photographers attracted pancita actress, 28 years old.

After that, the representative both confirmed the message of Time magazine, which reported that both hope to private life in this period of their lives.

Despite the fact that it has a low profile, Grint, 31 years old, have already announced their intention to have children. “Run 30 was strange. Don’t think and I don’t know that that’s what will happen in the future,” – said in 2018 in the newspaper “The Guardian”.

“Let it flow, I will interpret with interesting characters, and I’ll see what happens. I would like to settle down and have children in the near future”, pointed out the possibility of a morning in London.

Hilaria Baldwin

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin and actor Alec Baldwin waiting for my fifth son, after suffering two miscarriages last year.

The message gave himself Hilaria through your account in Instagram, where he posted a video in which you hear the heartbeat of the child.

“It sounds… leave the baby talk because I have no words to Express how we feel this sound. I just got the message that all is well and good with this little Munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Once again,” he said.

Recall that Hilaria was born on the island of Majorca, Spain, and married the actor in 2012. Today the couple has four children, six, four, three and one year.

Leighton Meester

Interpreter, talking about Blair Waldorf waiting her second husband, actor Adam Brody.

Even if they don’t have the confirmation message, but so did the British newspaper “Daily Mail” with a series of photos where you can see a few strolling around Los Angeles, together with her daughter four years Arlo.

Partner married in 2014, and, as a rule, keep your private life very low profile. “She is by nature more closed than I do, said Brody, about Mester in an interview.

“I’m not looking for publicity, but if I sit next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you all about ourselves,” he added.

Katy Perry

In early March, Katy Perry has confirmed that she is pregnant via a video Never Worn White.

In his new topic, the artist of 35 years, talks about fear of commitment, and how now she was ready to have a happiness life with your partner.

Perry maintains a relationship with years ago, actor Orlando Bloomthat she’s engaged.

“There are many things that happen this summer. Not only you, light, in the literal sense. I am very happy, we happy. Probably the secret to more than I had to keep“- he said.

“Oh, God, I am very glad that I don’t need to hide your belly… or bring a big purse,” joked the singer on his official Twitter account.

America Ferrera

Actress Ugly Betty confirmed that the beginning of this year, I’m expecting a second child with her husband Ryan Williams Chest.

The message was confirmed, from the smallest photo on Instagram, showing all three by clicking the “pancita” in the activist.

Ferrera and Williams were married in June 2011 and welcomed their first child, Mary, in may 2018.

Bonus: Sophie Turner

In mid-November began to appear rumors that the actress Game of Thrones Sophie Turner was pregnant.

The translator would be expecting her first child with her husband Joe Jonas, whom he married in June 2019.

Still the couple has not confirmed the messagebut in each of their public appearances the actress was spotted with a garment, loose and airy.

Does pregnant women from risk groups during a pandemic?

Since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, many took a further concern of pregnant women, thinking that might be a possible “risk group”. But whether always it so?

“Pregnant women should not be more susceptible to infection or get sick or have more serious symptoms Covid-19, that those young people who have this disease, said the obstetrician-gynecologist and Director of the Clinic for Human reproduction at the University of Valparaiso, Hannibal Scarella.

The pros, of course, that there is still no evidence for it, in essence, it was found that women in state of pregnancy that becomes an infection, they are at greater risk of serious complications than any other healthy person.

“It is expected that the vast majority of pregnant women experience only mild or moderate symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. More serious symptoms such as pneumonia seems to be more common in the elderly, individuals with weakened immune systems or diseases in the long term”– he assured.

“However, if you develop more severe symptoms, or delay his recovery, it can be a sign that is under the infection of the chest, more important, what needs attention, increases”, – he explained.

“Our advice is that if you feel that your symptoms worsen, or if after a few days persist, you should contact the computer assistant, and access block in emergency situations”, – he added.